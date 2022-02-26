Kimberly Fleming: Anguillia police finds body of woman missing for 5 days

Police on Anguillia said they have found the body of Kimberly Fleming a 37-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her home in Cove West End on Sunday 20th February 2022.

Fleming’s disappearance was labelled a critical Incident owing to the length of time that the 37-year-old was missing.

On Friday the Royal Anguilla Police Force confirmed that they had found the body of a female in the South Hill Area of Angullia.

On Saturday 26, the body found was positively identified as that of missing person Kimberly Fleming.

Police on the island say a 26-year-old male is currently in police custody and is assisting us with the investigation into her death.

Royal Anguilla Police Force had enlisted the help of a Canine unit from St Maarten, along with a search aircraft in efforts to locate the missing 37-year-old woman.