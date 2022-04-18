Kindergartener shares tequila with classmates at snack time

There are some Michigan parents who are upset that their kids shared a bottle of tequila during snack time on Thursday.

Before the teacher intervened, a student shared a bottle of Jose Cuervo mixed with 10% alcohol content with her classmates.

“There was so much running through my mind like, oh my God. What if it was open before she brought it to school, how much was it?” said parent, Alexis Smith.

Smith said she got a call from Grand River Academy, her daughter’s school, on Thursday morning. Her colleagues told her a kindergartener brought a pre-mixed bottle of Jose Cuervo to class and shared it with four classmates.

WDIV reported that one of them was Smith’s five-year-old.

“I asked her, ‘Is my daughter okay?’ and she said, ‘She is right here and she looks okay,’ and then I asked, ‘Well, how much did she drink’,” Smith said.

She couldn’t get a definitive answer from the school.

Smith said, “My daughter takes medicine and, first of all, no kid should drink alcohol, and, secondly, just the shot itself can burn. How does it feel to you? It could be anything,” she said.

Her daughter was picked up early from school. In a letter sent to kindergarten parents later that day, the principal said, in part, that “disciplinary measures will be taken based on student conduct.”

Smith said her daughter won’t be returning to school on Monday, even though the school was closed Friday.

The situation is heartbreaking, Smith said. “I feel like her first year of kindergarten has already been cut short because of COVID, and situations like this are making it worse.”

According to school officials, they have addressed the situation, but cannot provide details due to student privacy laws.