Kingstown labourer charged for stabbing man on left side of face

Labourer Charged with Wounding and Assault

On July 19, 2025, police arrested and charged Kyron Bess, a 36-year-old Labourer of Kingstown, with the offences of Wounding and Assault.

According to the investigation, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 59-year-old Labourer of Kingstown on July 13, 2025, by stabbing him on the left side of his face with a “Knife.”

Additionally, Bess was also charged with assaulting a 36-year-old Resident of Kingstown Park on July 25, 2025, by hitting him on the left side of his face with his right hand, causing Actual Bodily Harm

The offences were committed in Kingstown. Bess appeared before the Family Court on July 28,2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted bail in the sum of $3,000.00 ECC with one surety and ordered not to have any contact with the complainant. He was also instructed to report to the Central Police Station every Wednesday between 7am and 7pm. Stop notices were placed at all Ports of Entry. The matters were adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for September 18, 2025.