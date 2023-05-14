Kingstown Park man killed in the city is St Vincent’s latest homicide

A man from Kingstown Park was killed in a shooting incident in the capital city of Kingstown on Sunday (14th).

The victim has been identified as Eric Conliffe.

On Sunday afternoon, police verified to the St. Vincent Times that the shooting occurred near the DHL office on Upper Middle Street.

Several persons attending a funeral at the Kingstown SDA Church reported hearing up to nine gunshots.

According to sources, the man was working on a building near the DHL office when he was shot by an unknown assailant.

The incident occurs as police investigate a shooting last Monday night in Diamond that killed Nigel Thomas, a Brighton resident. He was the 17th homicide on the island.

Conliffe’s death raises the overall number of homicides in 2023 to 18.