KFC Brawl: Police investigate reckless disturbances in Kingstown

A formal investigation is underway into the reckless disturbances that disrupted Kingstown . The violent altercations, involving groups of young people, originated at a local business establishment and continued at another location. These incidents, which were captured and circulated widely via social media footage, caused significant disruptions and placed patrons and bystanders at considerable risk.

KFC St. Vincent has issued an official statement following the circulation of the online footage, making it clear that the organization does not tolerate violence, disruptive behavior, or any conduct that compromises the safety and comfort of guests and team members. The establishment is fully cooperating with the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) as the investigation proceeds.

This stance is a proactive commitment to ensuring all restaurant locations remain safe and welcoming spaces for the entire community, the release said.

The RSVGPF has categorized the recent conduct as “reckless and wholly unacceptable,” asserting that they will not permit public spaces, businesses, or transportation areas to become arenas for violence and intimidation. Investigators are currently conducting a comprehensive review of video footage, witness accounts, and all available intelligence to identify those involved.

The RSVGPF has made it clear that necessary enforcement actions will follow based on the evidence gathered.

To ensure a secure environment moving forward, the following measures have been implemented:

Heightened Security Presence: At the specific request of KFC St. Vincent, the RSVGPF has authorized increased patrols in the vicinity of the establishment as an added precaution for the community.

Internal Accountability: The incident is being addressed internally in accordance with company policies to ensure staff and operational protocols remain strictly aligned with safety standards.

Respectful Environment: Both parties remain committed to maintaining a respectful and secure environment for everyone who visits or works in Kingstown.

Members of the public who were present during the disturbances, or those who possess recordings or information that could assist in the identification of the individuals involved, are urged to contact the authorities immediately.

Police Control: 1784-457-1211