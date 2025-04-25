KLM to Restart Barbados, Guyana Flights in October

In an exciting move for winter travelers, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (KL) has officially announced the return of Bridgetown in Barbados. The flights will return to their intercontinental network after about 2 years.

Starting October 26, 2025, KLM will operate three weekly flights from Amsterdam Schiphol to the Caribbean gem of Barbados.

The flights will be continuing through March 26, 2026. The flights will continue onwards to Georgetown, Guyana. KLM will operate a modern Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to fly the new routes, offering a comfortable and efficient travel experience across all classes.

This reintroduction marks a comeback for Bridgetown, which had previously seen service from KLM during the winter seasons of 2021 and 2022. During that period, KLM operated the flights using the Airbus A330 as part of its winter expansion.