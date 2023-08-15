Kyan Joseph killed in accident involving Dominica PM’s son

Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has expressed sympathy to the family of a man died in a car accident involving his oldest son.

Kyan Joseph was killed in the tragedy that occurred on Sunday.

Skerrit told reporters yesterday, “As you all know, my son was involved in a vehicular accident [Sunday], and one of the persons involved has lost his life.”

“I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr Kyan Joseph, as I have done privately.” I can’t say much about this, but I’d like to publicly express my heartfelt sympathies and support with his family.”

According to accounts, Joseph, 27, was riding his motorcycle west on the Bellevue Chopin Road from Grand Bay when he collided with Malik Skerrit’s vehicle.

Joseph was taken to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

His female pillion rider was also taken to the hospital.

Source : Loop Caribbean