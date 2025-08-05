La Pompe man charged with multiple traffic offences, theft

Gardener charged with Multiple Traffic Offences and Theft

On August 4, 2025, police arrested and charged Deandre Ollivierre, a 21-year-old Gardener of La Pompe, Bequia, with Multiple Traffic Offences and Theft.

According to investigations the accused being the driver of motor vehicle HU-836:

Drove the said motor vehicle without being the holder of a Driver’s Permit.

Drove the said motor vehicle without there being enforced a policy of insurance in respect of third-party risk.

Drove the said motor vehicle without the consent of the owner or any lawful authority.

He was further charged with the theft of four (4) silver keys valued at $80.00 ECC; the property of a 60-year-old Manager of La Pompe, Bequia.

The offences were committed in La Pompe, Bequia between June 1, 2025, and August 3, 2025. Ollivierre appeared before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court on August 5, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted bail in the sum of $2,500.00 ECC with one surety and also ordered to report to the Paget Farm Police Station every Monday and Friday between 6am and 6pm. The matters were adjourned and transferred to the Bequia Magistrate Court for September 26, 2025.