The National Senior Women’s Team, “Lady Heat,” traveled to Barbados today to begin their participation in the Nations League Qualifiers, Road to Gold Cup 2024.

The team is fully prepared and ready to face Barbados in their first match of the group stage on Friday, September 22nd, at 7:00 pm.

Here’s the squad representing SVG in this away game:

Goalkeepers: Altica Benn, Marsha Marshall, and Tishana James

Defenders: Asha Richards, Melanie Stowe, Shanyah Peters, Rae-Dawn Nanton, Roxanne Hannaway, Samayaa Connell, Kizzy-Ann Providence, and Ettrisha Jeffrey

Midfielders: Shadel Cyrus, Kyante Warren, Ashante Browne, Jenicia Jackson, Denella Creese, Dionte Delpesche, Kristiane Wyllie, and Asanteni Charles

Forwards: Areka Hooper, Aaliyah Anderson, Raenicia Cuffy, and Arriel Delpleche

Our dedicated management team includes:

Cornelius Huggins (Coach)

Danielle Jackson (Manager)

Shelley Browne (Assistant Coach)

Melvin Andrews (Goal Keeper Coach)

Shevon Smith (Physio)

Alisha Bonadie (Medical Doctor)

Lady Heat eagerly anticipates these upcoming matches with the goal of showcasing the hard work they’ve invested in training. We encourage our fans to demonstrate their unwavering support as we embark on this exciting journey.