Large cocaine shipments from Curaçao intercepted by Dutch police

Approximately 201 kilograms of cocaine, which was shipped from Curaçao, were seized by police and customs in the Netherlands.

In a statement, police said the drugs were discovered last week hidden between sand-lime bricks in shipping containers in Silvolde and at the port of Vlissingen.

The drugs, which were wrapped in 515 packages, had a street value of 15,075,000 euros.

Cops have since destroyed the contraband.

Seven people were initially arrested in connection with the drug seizure but one person was released.

The person, however, remains a suspect, Dutch police noted.