Lascelles Chin, founder of the Lasco Group, has died

Lascelles Chin, the founder and executive chairman of the Lasco Group of Companies, has died.

Chin passed away Friday night in Florida, surrounded by relatives. He was 86.

In 1988, Chin established Lasco Distributors Ltd.

In 2001, he received the Order of Jamaica, the country’s fourth highest civilian honor.

In addition, he received two honorary degrees, Doctor of Laws and Doctor of Humane Letters, from the University of Technology, Jamaica and Northern Caribbean University, respectively.

Source : Jamaica Observer