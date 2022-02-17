Latest results OECS / ECCB netball scores

In matches played tonight Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in the second edition of the OECS/ECCB International Netball Series being played at Roseau, Dominica. Barbados defeated Dominica 67-27 For Barbados-: Faye Agard scored 22 out of 26 attempts, Latonia Blackman 26 out of 29 attempts, Jada Smith 19 out of 31 attempts

For Dominica-: Celena Langlais scored 18 goals out of 21 attempts, Lisa James 1 out of 1 attempt, Kyla Winston 8 out of 16 attempts Antigua and Barbuda was beaten by St. Vincent and the Grenadines 47-33 For St. Vincent and the Grenadines-: Mary-Ann Frederick 40 out of 48 attempts, Shellisa Davis scored 7 out of 17