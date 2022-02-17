Latest results OECS / ECCB netball scores

In matches played tonight Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in the second edition of the OECS/ECCB International Netball Series being played at Roseau, Dominica.
Barbados defeated Dominica 67-27
For Barbados-: Faye Agard scored 22 out of 26 attempts, Latonia Blackman 26 out of 29 attempts, Jada Smith 19 out of 31 attempts
For Dominica-: Celena Langlais scored 18 goals out of 21 attempts, Lisa James 1 out of 1 attempt, Kyla Winston 8 out of 16 attempts
Antigua and Barbuda was beaten by St. Vincent and the Grenadines 47-33
For St. Vincent and the Grenadines-: Mary-Ann Frederick 40 out of 48 attempts, Shellisa Davis scored 7 out of 17
For Antigua and Barbuda-: Reyana Regis 24 out of 28 attempts, Amey Lake scored 9 out of 15 attempts.
Saint Lucia beat St. Kitts and Nevis 48-27.
For Saint Lucia-: Roxanne Synder netted 24 goals out of 32 attempts, Meagan Nestor scoring 2 out of 10 attempts, Shem Maxwell scored 22 out of 31 attempts.
For St. Kitts and Nevis-: Aaliyah Gibson scored 24 out of 32 attempts, Rochella Challenger scored 9 out of 16 attempts, Jewel Thompson scored 6 out of the 8 attempts .
Barbados defeated Antigua and Barbados 48-31
For Barbados-: Brianna Holder scored 12 out of 21 attempts, Latonia Blackman scored 18 out of 21 attempts, Faye Agard scored 13 out of 19 attempts, and Jada Smith scored 5 out of 9 attempts.
For Antigua and Barbuda-: Reyana Regis 23 out of 30 attempts, Amey Lake 6 out of 16, and Seymour Parkes 2 out of 2.