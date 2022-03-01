Latin America Asks UN Help To Evacuate Its Citizens In Ukraine

On Monday, 18 Latin American countries wrote a letter to United Nations (UN) Secretary Antonio Guterres to request that his organization help evacuate their citizens in Ukraine, where the Russian army currently conducts a military operation.

“We are sure that Guterres will agree that our politicians must act with the utmost diligence to protect the integrity of their citizens in Ukraine given the seriousness of the armed conflict,” the letter reads.

The document is signed by Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad, and Tobago, Uruguay, and the Dominican Republic.

Currently, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) member states’ embassies in Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania are coordinating a consular assistance network to guarantee the security of their citizens in such territories.

“We will move towards the implementation of an evacuation plan when we can establish humanitarian corridors that allow the safe transfer of our citizens,” the Argentine Foreign Affairs Ministry pointed out.

On Saturday, the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) announced that it has two Embraer KC-390 military cargo planes ready for possible evacuation of its citizens and other South Americans who are in Ukraine.

“The aircraft is the same model used in other international humanitarian missions, such as the emergency support for the earthquake in Haiti in 2021”, the FAB said but gave no further details on the operation.