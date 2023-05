The Ministry of Transport, Works, Lands, and Physical Planning desires to inform the public that work on the Lauders Culvert, near the former Community Centre, will continue in the coming months.

As a result, beginning Tuesday, May 30th, vehicular traffic will be obliged to use the nearby temporary bypass bridge.

Because this temporary bridge is only one lane, motorists are advised to use great caution. To guarantee their safety, pedestrians are asked to use the approved pedestrian bridge.