Maferne Mayers-Oliver has entered the political race for East St. George, according to sources.
Mayers-Oliver, a lawyer by profession, is now a prospective candidate for the New Democratic Party and will face off in a run-off against the party’s current ESG caretaker, Laverne Gibson-Velox.
Laverne Gibson-Velox ran for the NDP against ULP candidate and current representative Camilo Gonsalves in the 2020 election.
If Mayers-Oliver is elected, she will face current representative Camilo Gonsalves.
Interesting run-off between these two ladies; considering the face-off challenges encountered by ULP representative Camilo Gonsalves during last election, which no one can doubt how competitive it was considering the late entry of Laverne Gibson-Velox. Well, I guess NDP has to fulfill constitution obligation; therefore the reason for this run-off.