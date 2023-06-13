Maferne Mayers-Oliver has entered the political race for East St. George, according to sources.

Mayers-Oliver, a lawyer by profession, is now a prospective candidate for the New Democratic Party and will face off in a run-off against the party’s current ESG caretaker, Laverne Gibson-Velox.

Laverne Gibson-Velox ran for the NDP against ULP candidate and current representative Camilo Gonsalves in the 2020 election.

If Mayers-Oliver is elected, she will face current representative Camilo Gonsalves.