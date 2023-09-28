Lawyer shares 20 business ideas as Sandals St Vincent opens in March 2024

After a lengthy delay, anticipation is building for the grand opening of Sandals Resort in March 2024, and you may be ready to explore the plethora of business prospects that this new location will provide. If the expected numbers are utilised, Sandals Resort provides fertile ground for entrepreneurs and dreamers. If you’re thinking about starting a company to capitalize on the island’s quiet leeward side, which is primed to become a thriving tourist destination, here are 20 business ideas to get you started. Make your company accessible on social media and enhance your SEO so that our new visitors may discover you.

1) Boutique Gift Shops

Create a charming boutique gift shop offering unique, locally sourced souvenirs and crafts that showcase the culture and beauty of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

2) Water Sports Rental

Leverage the stunning coastal location of Sandals Resort by offering a range of water sports equipment for rent, such as paddleboards, snorkelling gear, and potentially jet skis, if the current prohibition is relaxed.

3) Mobile Spa Services

Cater to vacationers’ desire for relaxation with a mobile spa service that provides massages, facials, and wellness treatments in the comfort of their resort rooms.

4) Beachside Dining Experience

Set up an intimate beachfront dining experience complete with gourmet meals, candlelit tables, and live music to create memorable evenings for couples and honeymooners.

5) Event Planning and Photography

Specialize in organizing and capturing destination weddings, anniversary celebrations, and other memorable events hosted at Sandals Resort or an attractive location nearby.

6) Shuttle and Tour Services

Provide reliable shuttle services for guests traveling to and from Sandals Resort, and offer guided tours of the island’s attractions to make their stay unforgettable.

7) Local Cuisine Catering & Cooking Classes

Serve up authentic Vincentian cuisine for private events and parties at Sandals Resort, giving guests a taste of the island’s culinary delights.

8) Eco-Tourism Adventures

Offer eco-friendly adventure tours, such as hiking, bird watching, and exploring the lush natural beauty of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at the Vermont nature Trails or create a tour of the local Buccament Bay ensuring to include spots where photos can be taken up in the valley.

9) Beach Equipment Rentals

Rent out beach umbrellas, loungers, and beach toys to enhance guests’ beach experience and relaxation.

10) Dive Center and Certification

Set up a dive center offering scuba diving lessons and certifications, as well as guided dives to explore the region’s underwater treasures.

11) Local Art Gallery

Showcase the talent of local artists by running an art gallery that exhibits and sells their paintings, sculptures, and crafts.

12) Transportation App

Develop a user-friendly transportation app that connects tourists with reliable local drivers, offering convenience and safety for exploring the area.

13) Beachfront Exercise and Wellness Classes

Organize daily exercise and wellness classes on the beach to promote relaxation and rejuvenation among guests.

14) Luxury Transportation Services

Provide luxury transportation options for discerning travelers, such as private limousine services and VIP airport transfers.

15) Kids’ Activity Center

Create a kids’ activity center that offers a range of fun and educational programs, giving parents the freedom to enjoy their vacation while their children are entertained.

16) Local Artisan Workshops

Host workshops where guests can engage with local artisans to create their own souvenirs, such as pottery, jewellery, or traditional crafts.

17) How to Fish Classes and ½ Day Fishing expedition

Initiate a class on how to fish including how to bait, best fishing practices and perhaps also have day fishing expeditions to showcase the beauty of the southern coast and its waters.

18) Create Accommodation Nearby

Invest in nearby accommodations that cater to the staff of Sandals as rental properties or potentially act as a cheaper alternative to hotel prices as an Air BnB accommodation.

19) Event Equipment Rental

Rent out event equipment, such as marquees, tables, chairs, and lighting, for weddings, conferences, and other special occasions.

20) Virtual Tour Guide App.

Create a mobile app that offers virtual guided tours of the island, allowing tourists to explore at their own pace while learning about the local culture and history.

As Sandals Resort welcomes its first guests in March 2024, it is worthwhile to explore a new business venture that aligns with your passions and skills. With careful planning and dedication, your business can become an integral part of the vibrant tourism landscape on the leeward side of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This Resort is more than just a destination, it is an important opportunity for entrepreneurship and exploration.

Chevanev Charles is a practicing Attorney in SVG and can be reached at [email protected]