Layou Man Charged with Wounding Auxiliary Police Officer

On Wednesday 31st January 2024, police arrested and charged Daniel Patrick, a 29-year-old Food Vendor of Layou with the offence of Wounding.

According to the investigation, the defendant allegedly, unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 34-year-old Auxiliary Police Officer, by striking her on the forehead with a wooden chair.

The offence was committed at the Cruise Ship Terminal, Kingstown about 12:05 p.m. on December 09, 2023.

The defendant appeared at the Kingstown Magistrate Court on January 31, 2024, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was granted bail in the sum of $3000.00 ECC with one surety and was ordered by the court to not have any contact with the virtual complainant. The matter was adjourned to April 23, 2024 for trial.

