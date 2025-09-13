Layou shooting takes SVG’s murder toll to 28

Shooting in Layou Leaves Young Man Dead

In a disturbing early morning incident that has gripped the Central Leeward community, homicide investigators are working to unravel the circumstances surrounding the murder of an unidentified young man in Layou.

According to preliminary police reports, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Saturday, September 13th, when an unknown assailant shot the victim on the main road of the town. Witnesses describe a harrowing scene of the young man, believed to be in his early 20s, desperately fleeing after being wounded.

The victim’s body was discovered bearing what appears to be a fatal gunshot wound to the neck. Investigators are currently working with the theory that the shooting may have been connected to an entertainment event in the area.

This tragic incident marks the 28th homicide in St. Vincent and the Grenadines this year,