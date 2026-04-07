Leacock says family breakdown ‘a root cause’ for violence

Minister of National Security Outlines Strategy Amidst Calliaqua Fire, Crime Issues

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has reported 10 homicides in the first quarter of the year, a figure that is tracking slightly below peak historical numbers but remains a primary concern for the four-month-old administration.

Minister of National Security Major St. Clair Leacock emphasized that solving the nation’s crime issues will require much more than just “boots, more guns, more ammunition,” pointing instead to the necessity of “soft power” and identifying the breakdown of the family structure as a root cause of violence.

Leacock while speaking on Boom 106.9 OMG show, also addressed the recent fire that destroyed the Calliaqua police station, officially dispelling public rumors of foul play or arson. According to formal reports from the police, the power company, and electrical inspectors, the fire was likely caused by an electrical malfunction downstairs in the termite-infested building, which was highly flammable due to its old pine-boarded interior.

Following the blaze, the Calliaqua police force was rapidly relocated to the larger local Town Hall. This emergency move has inadvertently provided officers with significantly better living conditions. Instead of sharing bunks, each constable now has their own individual bed, a change that Leacock noted drastically boosts morale and personal responsibility within the ranks. Moving forward, the government is considering a permanent swap of the locations, which would leave the police in the spacious Town Hall building while rebuilding a new town facility on the prime real estate where the old station burned down.

Beyond infrastructure, Leacock outlined vital plans to bolster the police force’s physical assets to combat regional crime. He highlighted a severe vehicle shortage in the South Central district—covering Marriaqua, Calliaqua, Stubbs, and Biabou—where a single vehicle currently serves the entire region. The administration has budgeted for additional police vehicles, which are expected to roll out shortly. The government is also focusing on officer welfare to ensure the force feels secure, recently outfitting officers with bulletproof vests and prioritizing medical leave and assistance for officers injured in the line of duty.

These combined strategic efforts were on full display over the recent Easter weekend, which was largely praised as a highly successful and incident-free period. Police conducted extensive stop-and-search patrols, actively taking firearms off the streets while utilizing borrowed, unmarked vehicles from the Ministries of Agriculture, Housing, and Education to maintain a covert presence. Law enforcement also heavily mobilized, sending 30 police officers and Coast Guard personnel to Bequia alone to maintain law and order during the holiday festivities.

Despite the widespread success of the weekend’s security operations, the holiday concluded on a somber note when workers discovered a lifeless body in the bushes in the Richmond area of North Leeward, triggering an ongoing police investigation.