The Ministry of Health owed an entity in St. Vincent $45.20, which prevented that entity from delivering a part required to repair minuet of the outer casing of the MRI machine at the Georgetown Medical Center at the time of installation.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves stated that he understands that revealing this information will shock many people; nonetheless, he will not reveal the company’s identity, even though they couldn’t see the bigger picture.

“There were some Polish people in St. Vincent, two of them, who were sent by the suppliers to do the installation of the MRI, and when the MRI was going out to Georgetown, part of the outer casing, not the MRI machine itself, hit one of the branches. Would you believe that the suppliers sent these things by express mail, and I wouldn’t want to call the name of the entity that received the express mail for delivery to the Ministry of Health”.

“The people there said that they couldn’t deliver because the Ministry of Health owed them money. Well, people may say that if you owe them money, maybe they want the money. The money owed was $45.20 from an earlier order. The next day, the Polish people were leaving. The Ministry of Health paid the money, so they left, but somebody else will do it”.

I’m not naming anyone or any entity; I’m only stating that when I talk about people not considering everything that happens in context and other such things, this is what I mean.

According to Gonsalves, he would have just issued a personal check for $45.20 if he had known about it.