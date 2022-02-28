London dad fighting to get daughter, 5, back from St Lucia after she was left in care

A young father has been fighting to get his 5-year-old daughter back from the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia where she was left in government care more than four months ago.

Kaine Smith, 27, from Stratford, set up a GoFundMe on January 31 having exhausted his own resources pursuing legal action in UK county courts and high courts, which were unable to enforce a return order for his daughter, Khaliyah.

The father told MyLondon: “I wasn’t raised to ask for help. I’m Caribbean and we don’t really speak about our feelings. As a man, you’re not supposed to put your business out there or ask for help, you’re supposed to deal with it by yourself. But at the same time, what is pride in a situation like this? I don’t have pride when it comes to my child. I will do anything for my child.”

Since setting up the fundraiser, Kaine has received over £6000, which has gone towards paying for a solicitor based in St Lucia, who is now helping the young father apply for a tutorship in St Lucia. The arrangement will revert parental responsibility back to Kaine and allow him to bring his daughter home.

Speaking of his experience navigating the legal system, Kaine expressed frustration at the lack of support he has received.

“I believe a white man going through this would have had a stronger footing than a man of colour like me,” he told MyLondon. “It’s only because I’m hounding everyone so much and refusing to be told ‘no’ that I’ve actually managed to get to where I am. I’m a young black going through legal and social systems in two separate countries.

“I may come across a bit brash and I may have a certain tone, but I’m trying to articulate myself and explain my problem. Still, I feel as though I’m not being taken seriously. I come from a bad area in London and I haven’t grown up in the best circumstances but I have a consistent job, a beautiful partner, and all I’m trying to do is get my daughter back.”

Khaliyah, who had to celebrate her fifth birthday without her family, remains in good health and is well cared for in the hands of the government.

Kaine said: “I’m happy she’s in a safe environment. She knows that something is wrong but she doesn’t really understand what exactly has happened. I’m glad she doesn’t because I’d rather that be something I deal with when I have her home.”

However, the father is currently unable to speak to his daughter directly and has been forced to communicate with her via social workers and the home office. As a result of this experience, Kaine has decided to donate any money remaining from the fundraiser to helping other fathers through similar situations.

“I want to help other young dads, who just want to see their kids, through similar situations. There’s no good reason that they have to go through the things they go through.

“When you come to a point of needing help, it’s beautiful to see that people will actually reach out, donate, or even send a message of support and advice.”