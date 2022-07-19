London’s burning: Wildfires break out across London, Essex and Kent

The London Fire Brigade has declared a ‘major incident’ as crews tackle multiple fires across the city.
Several homes on the edge of the capital were destroyed after a grassfire broke out and spread wildly out of control.
Desperate residents could be seen running to escape the blaze before 100 firefighters arrived on the scene in Wennington, close to the Dartford Crossing.
It appears wind blew the rising flames from a field onto the row of houses, gutting them within minutes.
Meanwhile, shocking footage shows an enormous wildfire licking the A2 in Dartford.
Drivers were filmed coming perilously close to the flames that have torn through woodland along the major route out of the capital.
No casualties have been reported but thick smoke is impairing visibility across the road.