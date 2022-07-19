London’s burning: Wildfires break out across London, Essex and Kent

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The London Fire Brigade has declared a ‘major incident’ as crews tackle multiple fires across the city.

Several homes on the edge of the capital were destroyed after a grassfire broke out and spread wildly out of control.

Desperate residents could be seen running to escape the blaze before 100 firefighters arrived on the scene in Wennington, close to the Dartford Crossing.

It appears wind blew the rising flames from a field onto the row of houses, gutting them within minutes.

Meanwhile, shocking footage shows an enormous wildfire licking the A2 in Dartford.

Drivers were filmed coming perilously close to the flames that have torn through woodland along the major route out of the capital.

No casualties have been reported but thick smoke is impairing visibility across the road.

In nearby Upminster, east London, almost 200 firefighters were tackling a huge grassfire as temperatures reached a record-breaking 40C. Three hectares of cornfield and scrubland were ablaze, billowing smoke over the M25. Crews are also tackling two simultaneous grass fires in Croydon on Oaks Road and Chapel View. Terrified residents could be seen running from their homes in Wennington (Picture: Sky News) Where are the fires in London? Thirty fire engines dealing with a grass fire on Pea Lane in Upminster.

Fifteen fire engines tackling a fire on The Green in Wennington.

Twelve fire engines tackling a fire involving garden fencing and trees on Uxbridge Road in Pinner.

Ten fire engines tackling a restaurant fire on Green Lanes in Southgate.

Eight fire engines tackling a grass fire on Oaks Road in Croydon.

Eight fire engines tackling a grass fire on Ballards Road in Dagenham.

Eight fire engines tackling a fire on The Broadway in Wembley.

Six fire engines tackling a grass fire on Sunningfields Crescent in Hendon.

Four fire engines tackling a grass fire on Chapel View in Croydon.

Four fire engines tackling a fire on Sidcup Road in Eltham.