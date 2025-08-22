Long-awaited designs for Little Tokyo to be approved

CABINET TO APPROVE DESIGNS FOR LITTE TOKYO

Minister of Urban Development Hon. Benarva Browne says design plans are underway for the development of Little Tokyo.

In 2023, Minister of Finance Camilo Gonsalves said the government will relocate and compensate vendors to allow for the demolition of the dilapidated structures within the bus terminal.

Also in 2023, the minister stated that the actual construction of the upgraded Little Tokyo would have begun in that year to the tune of $3.1 million dollars.

In an interview with the API, Minister Browne said all stakeholders have convened and the design proposal should reach cabinet soon.

“They have been working, they have been assessing what is actually happening on the ground, we have been speaking to people, stakeholders, the shop-owners…. we should be coming to Cabinet very soon with the short term, medium term and long-term development,” Minister Browne said.

“We do have a design where people can vend in an organized way and it has shops available for rent, accommodate buses…and even add to the parking capacity of Kingstown,” the Minister added.

Actual construction of the upgraded bus terminal facility should have begun in the third quarter of 2023.

Kingstown Bus Terminal, popularly known as “Little Tokyo,” was constructed in 1987.