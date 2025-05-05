Police Receive Expert Training on Human Trafficking

Members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) are currently participating in an intensive one-week training on Human Trafficking, Drug Trafficking, and Marksmanship.

The sessions are being held at the Argyle Fire Station Training Room.

This important training is being facilitated by a team from the Florida National Guard, led by Major Michael Ozemba, in collaboration with the RSVGPF Training Division under the leadership of Sub Lt. William Theobalds.

The program runs until May 9th, 2025.