Low attendance clouds U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas

U.S. President Joe Biden kicks off a summit on Wednesday that, as reported by Reuters, was conceived as a platform to showcase U.S. leadership in reviving Latin American economies and tackling migratory pressures, but has been boycotted by the state leaders of some countries in the Americas upset at Washington’s decision to exclude Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the summit.

Mexico would press for an end to the “inhumane” decades-old U.S. trade embargo against Cuba during the week-long Summit of the Americas being held in Los Angeles, Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday.

At a press conference prior to his departure for the June 6-10 summit, Ebrard said lifting the web of sanctions, which Cuba described as a financial, economic and trade blockade, stands to be the central theme of the summit.

“We will insist that the blockade is inhumane … ineffective and has been condemned by all the countries that are going to be at the summit,” Ebrard said.

“No country has the right to tell another how to govern itself. The foundation for a new stage in the Americas is mutual respect. It is what we are championing and will champion,” he added.

The U.S.-hosted summit got off to a rough start on Monday following Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s official boycott of the regional gathering over the controversial guest list.

“It’s time to change the dominant political practice,” Lopez Obrador told a daily press conference on Monday, confirming his absence from the summit due to Washington’s exclusion of these countries.