SVG NLA Appoints First Female Chairperson

The National Lotteries Authority has reached a historic milestone by appointing Mrs. Luann Hadaway as its first female Chairperson since its 1984 inception.

This transition marks a new era of governance focused on enhancing fiscal oversight, transparency, and the ethical management of public funds.

The newly established board is composed of experts in finance, human resources, and project management who are tasked with directing revenues toward national sectors such as sports, education, and health.

During their first meeting, the leadership emphasized that maintaining public trust and accountability is the organization’s primary objective.

By integrating diverse professional backgrounds, the authority aims to strengthen its socio-economic impact across the country.

This leadership change shows the NLA’s commitment to responsible gaming practices and modernized administrative standards.