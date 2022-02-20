Luhansk Region Railway Station Comes Under Fire Again

The railway station at Kindrashivs’ka-Nova in Ukrainian-controlled territory immediately north of the occupied city of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, has come under shelling again.

According to the kyivpost, the station, a locomotive depot and a nearby kindergarten came under fire.

Shelling occurred on multiple occasions in recent days but Ukrainian Railways employees were not injured.

One locomotive was damaged but is not beyond repair.

On Feb. 19, the CEO of Ukrainian Railways, Oleksandr Kamyshin, visited the railway station amid regular shelling.

He reported that the location of Kindrashivs’ka-Nova station means that occupying troops are standing directly across a river from the station on a hill less than 10 kilometers from occupied cLuhansk city.

Mr. Kamyshin commented that his trip was motivated by the need to support Ukrainian Railways staff who work at the station under now daily shelling.

There are 19 people working at the station and 45 at the adjacent locomotive depot.

He added that Ukrainian Railways services in the area continue to run on schedule.