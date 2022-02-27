Lukashenko assures that missiles will not fly from Belarus -ZELENSKY

Talks with Belarus President Alexander LUKASHENKO was long and substantive. According to INTERFAX, Ukraine President Zelensky said LUKASHENKO assured that missiles and troops will not fly from Belarus.

Earlier, President Lukashenko has warned the West against imposing tough sanctions on Moscow, saying that such measures could push Russia into a “third world war.”

“Now there is a lot of talk against the banking sector. Gas, oil, SWIFT. It’s worse than war. This is pushing Russia into a third world war,” Lukashenko said on Sunday, as quoted by local media. He added that a nuclear conflict could be the final outcome.

Russia’s military attack against Ukraine, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, has been condemned by Western nations and prompted a new wave of tough sanctions against Moscow.