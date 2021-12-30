Madagascar: Switzerland gives more aid to deal with food crisis

Swissinfo – It is estimated that around one million people require emergency food assistance. The country is reeling from the worst drought in 40 years. Armed conflict and a recession caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have exacerbated the situation.

The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) had already allocated around CHF1.5 million this year to alleviate the food crisis.

In February, the World Food Programme called on the international community to mobilise more funds to tackle unprecedented world hunger.

In response, Switzerland pledged CHF100 million, a new record for the Alpine nation.

“This new contribution for Madagascar means that Switzerland will have paid the full amount by the end of this year,” said the foreign ministry on Wednesday.

Switzerland’s annual contributions to the World Food Programme added up to approximately CHF70 million in previous years and CHF90 million in 2020.