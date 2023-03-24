Maduro says Venezuela is at the forefront of the fight against corruption

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, said this Monday that his government had taken a frontal position in the fight against corruption and corrupt people in the framework of the cases investigated in the country.

“We have taken a vertical, frontal, absolute position: the fight against corruption and the corrupt, against those who steal from the people, wherever they are, wherever they come from, whatever they believe,” said the President.

The Head of State said that the punishment of all the corrupt must be exemplary and explained that in this first stage, business people, managers, high officials of state institutions and a congressman had been captured.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Rejects Politicization of Local Migration

Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Ministry rejected a new attempt to politicize the migration issue, which some organizations intend to carry out through the so-called “Conference in Solidarity with Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants and their Host Countries and Communities.”

“This activity, called for the purpose of seeking out huge amounts of money, besides being a hostile event against our country, is perceived as a spectacle that only serves the commercial interests of some of its participants, who in similar calls have managed the resources in an opaque manner and without any effective accountability before the public opinion, which they try to manipulate,” the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry stated.

Over the past decade, the United States and its allies have subjected Venezuela to 929 arbitrary sanctions. Despite this circumstance, the Bolivarian government has implemented the “Return to the Homeland,” a plan in support of Venezuelan migrants.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Bilateral agenda of Venezuela and Brazil advances

The foreign ministers of Venezuela and Brazil, Yván Gil and Mauro Vieria, held a pleasant meeting to discuss the bilateral agenda and continue advancing in the new stage of relations between both countries.

The information was provided by Foreign Minister Gil through a message on his account on the social network Twitter. The meeting was held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in anticipation of the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government, which will be held starting this Friday with the participation of 22 countries, reported Xinhua.

This meeting is preceded by a telephone conversation held a few days ago in which both foreign ministers discussed issues such as the progress in the normalization of bilateral relations, as well as the ongoing negotiations on cooperation in health at the border.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuela will participate in the Ibero-American Summit

A delegation from Venezuela will participate in the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government, which will take place in the Dominican Republic, between March 24 and 25. The delegation is headed by the Vice Minister for Multilateral Issues of the People’s Power Ministry for Foreign Relations of Venezuela, Rubén Darío Molina.

The Venezuelan delegation actively participates in the construction and negotiations of the documents that will be approved by consensus of the Heads of State and Government. The meeting seeks to promote and strengthen cooperation in the Ibero-American space, focusing its efforts on positively benefiting the peoples that comprise it.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Iran sends 2.000 vehicles to Venezuela

Iran’s main automaker, Iran Khodro Industrial Group (IKCO), exported 2.000 sedans, Dena and Rana models, to Venezuela.

This was reported by the company, according to Xinhua report, in which he points out that IKCO included in its agenda greater exports to Venezuela, in an effort to expand its markets, create greater added value and have a greater participation in the country’s market.

In this sense, the company seeks to export, in addition to sedans, heavy and semi-heavy vehicles, spare parts and motorcycles. The information refers to the fact that the export takes place after an eight-year pause in Iranian sales of vehicles to Venezuela.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve