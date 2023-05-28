Mahdia dorm fire victim medevacked to New York’s Northwell Health Burns Centre

Critically ill Mahdia dorm fire victim medevacked to US burns hospital

One of the two girls in critical condition from last week’s Mahdia Secondary School girls’ dormitory fire was flown to New York’s Northwell Health Burns Centre yesterday.

The 13-year-old child had two surgeries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since May 22.

The Ministry of Health said the “transfer was deemed necessary out of an abundance of precaution and made in the best interest of the patient” notwithstanding her steady improvement.

The ministry said the GPHC team had discussed with several prominent US hospitals the possibility of providing specialized medical care for the child and decided that the Northwell Health Burns Centre, one of the world’s top burn treatment hospitals, would be best.

Her mother accompanied her on a Global Rescue Air Ambulance.

Northwell Hospital is providing free medical care to the family in the US.

It added. Carolyn Rodrigues, Guyana’s UN Representative in New York, is required to assist the mother and infant.