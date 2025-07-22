Man Arrested for Assault and Threats in Rillan Hill

Vendor charged with Criminal Trespass, Criminal Assault and Threatening Language

On July 14, 2025, police arrested and charged Calroy Lavia, a 28-year-old Vendor of Rillan Hill, with the offences of Criminal Trespass, Criminal Assault and Threatening Language.

According to investigations, the accused entered upon the property of a 39-year-old Carpenter of same address with intent to commit an offence, “Bodily Harm”. He was also charged with assaulting a minor by pointing a cutlass at his face and in circumstances likely to cause the breach of peace made use of threatening language to same minor, “I go chop you up, I go kill you”.

The offences were committed in Rillan Hill on July 9, 2025. Lavia appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on July 15, 2025 and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was granted composite bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one surety and ordered not to have any contact with the complainant. He is to report to the Questelles Police Station every Wednesday between 6am and 6pm. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Layou Magistrate Court for July 17, 2025.