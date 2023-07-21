Man gets 16 years for stabbing former Sint Maarten Carnival Queen

Estika Halley Sint Maarten

The man who severely attacked Estika Halley in Sint Maarten a year ago has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for the former Senior Carnival Queen’s assault.

The defendant, initials M.B., Halley’s ex-partner, stabbed her repeatedly and left her badly injured on the highway.

For the terrible attack near Emerald Funeral Home in July 2022, he faced charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Due to the gravity of the offences committed, the Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten OM SXM sought a 16-year jail sentence for Brooks.

The Court gave the victim compensation for immaterial losses such as pain and suffering and emotional anguish caused by the intensity of the occurrence in its judgement on July 19.

The OM SXM stressed during the trial that this tragic incidence had a profound impact on the Sint Maarten population, producing anxiety and terror.

Justice in such circumstances, according to OM SXM, is critical for community healing, particularly for the victim and her support network.