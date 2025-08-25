Man gets jail time for stealing hair products from Q-Care

Diamond Resident Charged with Two Counts of Theft

On August 21 ,2025, police arrested and charged Dominick Thomas, a 34-year-old Resident of Diamond, with two counts of Theft.

According to investigations, on July 19, 2025, the accused stole one (1) Purlene Hair Food valued at $5.00 ECC, one (1) Wonder Pro Edge Gel valued at $12.92 ECC and one (1) Vitale Hair Mayonnaise valued at $13.95 ECC – total value $32.40 ECC – the property of Q-Care in Kingstown.

He was also charged with stealing one (1) bottle of 600 ml Ju-c valued at $4.25 ECC and two (2) packs of Cheetos valued at $4.50 ECC -total value $8.75 ECC – the property of the Q-Care Pharmacy Ltd. This offence was committed on August 21, 2025.

Thomas appeared before the Serious Offences Court on August 22, 2025 and pleaded guilty to the charges.

For the first offence of theft, he was sentenced to three months at His Majesty’s Prison and ordered to compensate the complainant in the sum of $32.40 ECC. For the second offence of Theft he was sentenced to three months at His Majesty’s Prison and ordered to compensate the complainant in the sum of $8.75 ECC. The sentences will run consecutively.