In Antigua, a man was killed by police

A 40-year-old man was fatally shot at the hands of police last night, following a confrontation with law enforcement officials.

According to the Antigua Observer, Andrew Noyce died at the hospital after the incident which is said to have occurred near the vegetable market shortly after midnight.

The Observer says the incident from information obtained stemmed from a report of larceny made by a vendor who operates a shop in the area.

The police responded to the report and supposedly found Noyce armed with two knives and making threats.

It is further reported that he launched a violent attack on the police while wielding both weapons.

Numerous attempts were made to persuade him to surrender; however, he is said to have continued advancing toward them, the Antigua Observer reported.

He was shot and subsequently transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.