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Fatal Gunfire Erupts at Kingstown’s Russells Complex

Times Staff
ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries...

One man has been confirmed dead following a shooting incident in the Stoney Ground area of Kingstown. According to reports, the tragedy occurred when unknown assailants opened fire in front of the Russells Complex.

In addition to this initial attack, there are reports of a second shooting just outside the same complex, where another individual is reported to have been killed.

At this time, investigators have stated that it remains unclear whether the two shooting incidents are connected.

These deadly events highlight a growing security crisis, as a murder spree continues across the island of St. Vincent.

The recent bloodshed at the Russells Complex follows closely on the heels of another tragedy: the murder of a shopkeeper in the Diamond area earlier in March.

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ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.

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