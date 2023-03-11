Man who designed Dominica’s Flag, Alwin Bully, has died

Dr. Alwin Bully, Dominica’s cultural icon, died on Friday afternoon.
He received Dominica’s second-highest distinction, the Sisserou Award of Honor, for designing the flag.
Dr. Bully was a famous dramatist, director, graphic artist, stage designer, poet, short story writer, carnival designer, and composer.
His various honors include:
-National Drama Association of Trinidad and Tobago 2007 Cacique Award for Regional Theatre
-Jamaica Culture for Development Hall of Fame induction
-Jamaica’s University of Technology 2006 Arts Prize
-The LIME Creole Lifetime Award for contributions to Dominican and regional arts and culture
-UWI Alumni Award of Merit for outstanding contribution to Dominican and Caribbean culture
– A UWI Doctor of Letters Honoris Causa for his contributions to Caribbean culture and arts.
