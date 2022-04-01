Man who killed Jamaican granny, raped corpse to remain in psychiatric hospital

A London man who strangled his Jamaican-born grandmother to death before having sex with her corpse twice will remain in a psychiatric hospital indefinitely, according to reports.

Donovan Miller, who lived alone with his grandmother in East London, attacked 76-year-old Phyllis Grant while she was asleep.

It is reported that Miller hit the elderly woman repeatedly with a vase, before raping her corpse twice.

The 31-year-old then called the police emergency line and admitted to his crimes stating “enough is enough”.

When the case was brought to court it was revealed that Miller was his grandmother’s caregiver and that he made report to the police.

“On the evening of March 25, he made a 999 call. He told the operator that he would like to report the murder of a family member,” Prosecutor Caroline Carberry QC said.

“He said the person who had been murdered was his grandmother, Phyllis Grant, and that he had killed her the previous night by choking her while she was asleep,” she continued.

“He said there had been a tussle and that he ‘strangled her for a while and then had to use a vase to knock her out.’ He claimed he had ‘hit her a few times on the head’ and he described their home as ‘messy’.

He told paramedics the night of his arrest: ”I raped her as well for what it’s worth, yesterday and today.”

He told police he was dependent on cocaine but had no mental health issues.

A year later, after Miller was psychiatrically assessed as mentally unfit for trial, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility and was handed an indefinite hospital order on Wednesday, March 30.