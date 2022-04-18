Mandatory masks on planes, trains overturned by US judge

The United States government’s order requiring people to wear masks on public transportation was ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge in Florida, overturning a Biden administration effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The US Department of Health last week extended by 15 days the requirement that travellers wear masks on planes, trains, taxis, ride-share vehicles, and transit hubs, saying they needed time to assess the impact of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

However, US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled on Monday that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had exceeded its authority, had not sought public comment, and failed to adequately explain the decision.

A group called the Health Freedom Defense Fund filed a lawsuit last year in Tampa, Florida, challenging state and federal vaccine and mask mandates in courts across the country.

In February 2021, the CDC first issued a public health order requiring masks on interstate transportation. In response to the CDC order, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) issued a security directive.

It would be impossible to end the rule for the limited group of people who objected in the lawsuit, Mizelle said in the 59-page ruling.

The judge said “a limited remedy would be no remedy at all” and that the courts have full authority to make a decision such as this — even if the goals of the CDC in fighting the virus are laudable.

“Because our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends, the court declares unlawful and vacates the mask mandate,” she wrote.