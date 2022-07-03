Manufacturers’ associations in Trinidad, Suriname sign cooperation agreement

According to the chairman of the Association of Surinamese Manufacturers (ASFA), Wilgo Bilkerdijk, this is possible due to a cooperation agreement signed this week between ASFA and its Trinidadian counterpart Trinidad & Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA).

Bilkerdijk notes that with the major oil discoveries in Suriname, the focus of companies that want to do business in Suriname is the direction of oil and gas, but points out that cooperation is also possible in other sectors.

He said the letter of intent is a standard document, with a focus on cooperation to increase regional industrial production.

He added that cooperation with TTMA should lead to closer relations between products from both countries with the ultimate goal of increasing trade and economic activity.

The signing took place in the presence of entrepreneurs from both countries.

This week, 14 manufacturing companies from Trinidad and Tobago have been in the country offering their goods and services to potential operators in the energy sector.

“Trinidad and Tobago trade missions help diversify the country and grow local exports, foreign exchange earnings and expand export markets,” said Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Trade of Trinidad and Tobago.

“This mission to Suriname is a tangible example of regional integration at work. It offers the opportunity to improve business ties, increase regulatory knowledge and strengthen trade and business relationship, all in the spirit of regionalism,” she aid.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Albert Ramdin noted that strengthening relations between countries can only be achieved through trade relations.

“ The only way for the Caribbean to survive is if the countries in the region use all their available resources. Mobilizing resources together and making close cooperation on the basis of equal partnerships and this is a win-win situation.”

He also called on the entrepreneurs to focus not only on the emerging oil and gas industry in Suriname, but also on tourism and other natural resources.

“The region should benefit from the wealth in Guyana and Suriname,” Ramdin said, referring to the vast oil and gas reserves off the coast of the two neighbouring countries.