Barbados Govt Minister Resigns Citing Misaligned Principles

Barbados Govt Minister Marsha Caddle Resigns

Barbados Minister of Industry, Innovation, and Science Marsha Caddle has resigned from Cabinet but will remain as MP of St. Michael South Central and a member of the Barbados Labour Party, the Barbados Today reports.

The former minister, in a statement, said:

“When principles do not align, a minister has a duty to resign so the will and work of the government can be done” I have reached such a point.”.

The St. Michael South Central MP served as Minister of Economic Affairs and Investment during the BLP’s first term since 2018. Following her success in the January 2022 general election, she declined the offer of a Cabinet position, citing other professional interests. Her January 2024 appointment as Minister of Industry, Innovation, Science, and Technology represents the second portfolio she has held over the two terms of the BLP administration.

On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced adjustments to her Cabinet, with changes in a number of key ministerial portfolios aimed at strengthening the government’s focus on national priorities, the publication reported.