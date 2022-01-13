Martinique COVID Surge Brings Over 7000 Cases In One Week

Martinique, currently experiencing a strong COVID-19 surge, has reported 7395 cases in one week, according to Regional Health Agency figures published on Tuesday.

The 7395 cases compared to 1686 the previous week and resulted from 46953 tests between January 3 and 9.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Martinique has seen 59 583 cases of the virus and 795 deaths.

In addition, the Regional Health Agency reports that 136,523 individuals have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine representing 43.1 percent of the population aged 12 and older.