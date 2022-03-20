Martinique: Grandpa jailed over rape of 7 women including 3 Granddaughters

On Friday a Martinique court jailed a 76-year old grandfather accused of rape by seven women, including three of his granddaughters aged seven and over at the time.

Local news reports did not identify the man but said the court sentenced him to fourteen years at Ducos prison.

According to Martinique 1 Ere, the five-day trial took place behind closed doors.

The online publication reported that the feminist organisation Culture Egalité demonstrated its solidarity with the victims outside of the Fort de France court.

According to the group, the victims finally got justice.

Spokesperson Maguy Linise reminded females, especially mothers, not to remain silent in the face of sexual abuse.

The grandfather went to prison as soon as the trial ended, and Martinique 1 Ere said the defence did not appeal.