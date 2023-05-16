Martinique officials: Body of missing woman at sea recovered in St Lucia

Officials in Martinique announced last evening that the body of a woman, who was reported missing at sea on Saturday, has been retrieved.

The Préfet de la Martinique said the woman’s body was discovered in St Lucia following a joint search and rescue effort between both islands.

The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was one of nine people that left Martinique on a ship named “Sé kon sa nou yé” on Friday afternoon destined for St Lucia.

On Saturday around 5:30 am, the Regional Operational Center for Surveillance and Rescue Antilles-Guyane, was informed about the disappearance of the ship and a team was deployed.

Shortly before 12 pm, a French sailboat, rescued two people in distress in the Saint-Lucie canal.

The recused seafarers said the “Sé kon sa nou yé” capsized between 7 pm and 10 pm on Friday night.

A Dutch Coast Guard plane located six others on Saturday afternoon hanging on the hull of the ship.

In light of this incident, the Préfet is encouraging boat operators and passengers to check for safety equipment on vessels before going out to sea and to have VHF radio communication means to communicate directly with the CROSS AG.