Mary Bruno: Montserrat Police search for woman missing since October 2022

Elderly woman disappears in Montserrat

An elderly woman has been missing on the Caribbean island of Montserrat since October of last year, with inquiries still ongoing.

Mary Bruno, 74, was last seen at the Look Out junction entrance on October 23, 2022, dressed in a green shirt and blue skirt at the time of her disappearance. When she went missing, it was alleged that Bruno had a medical issue that required immediate medical attention.

According to the latest update from the Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS), the UK Conflict Stability and Security Fund, which is part of the FCDO, has enlisted the assistance of the UK National Search Centre. Chief Inspector Mark Sweeney and Sergeant Mike Spencer were dispatched to Montserrat this week to help with the operation.

On the ground, Chief Inspector Sweeney and Sergeant Spencer have been collaborating with local officers and staff. This has included scouring through foliage, using drones, and searching from the water’s edge.

“I am dedicated to Ms Bruno’s family that we will summon the greatest level of specialization and support to help us settle this tough matter,” said Commissioner of Police Nick Caveney. The assistance of UK National Search Centre officers strengthens our resources and allows for additional training for our team here, ensuring that our already strong capabilities fully matches international standards. I believe someone in the Look Out region saw something that could be valuable when Ms Bruno went missing on October 23, 2022, and I again repeat our request to the people of Montserrat to assist us in our search by giving any pertinent information they may have.”

Members of the public with information about this case are encouraged to contact the police.

Source : Loop News