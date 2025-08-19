Mary Hutchinson primary set for September reopening

Mary Hutchinson Primary to be ready by September

The CEO of (Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority) BRAGSA Kern Bartholomew says work on the Mary Hutchinson Primary school in Union Island in scheduled to be completed in time for the new school term in September.

The school was completely destroyed following the passage of Hurricane Beryl in 2024.

Following a recent visit, Bartholomew commented that “a lot of work has been done, the main sections of the building are completed, basically, we have to do some final touches which is the painting and get the permanent electricity connection. So, we are satisfied with the progress.”

A pan room was also constructed. Bartholomew noted that the only work which would not be completed by September will be the fencing of the facility.

Key info

The project includes the transformation of what was initially a temporary timber structure that was completely destroyed by the hurricane into a permanent concrete-block facility.

The upgraded school now houses five fully developed buildings:

• Building 1: Classrooms

• Building 2: Administrative offices and staff rooms

• Building 3: Classrooms, computer lab, library, and theatre arts room

• Building 4: Cafeteria and an additional theatre arts room

• Building 5: Male and female washrooms