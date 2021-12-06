Mayor De Blasio imposes COVID vaccine mandate on NYC private sector workers

NY DAILY NEWS – Mayor de Blasio announced that New York City will impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all employers.
The mayor said that everyone working in the Big Apple will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 27.
“We in New York City have decided to use a pre-emptive strike, to do something really bold to stop the further growth of COVID,” de Blasio said on MSNBC on Monday morning.
De Blasio said city officials would lay out the details of the mandate and other new measures later in the day.
“We are focused on maximizing vaccination quickly, so we can get in front of omicron and the other variants,” Hizzoner said.
“Vaccination mandates are the one thing that really make a difference. Let’s lean into it,” he added.
De Blasio also said newly eligible children ages 5 to 11 will need to get at least a first vaccine shot to participate in indoor dining and other indoor activities in the city.
De Blasio said he is confident the mandate would withstand legal challenges although President Biden’s less-stringent mandate has been blocked by courts.