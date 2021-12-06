Mayor De Blasio imposes COVID vaccine mandate on NYC private sector workers

De Blasio said city officials would lay out the details of the mandate and other new measures later in the day.

“We are focused on maximizing vaccination quickly, so we can get in front of omicron and the other variants,” Hizzoner said.

“Vaccination mandates are the one thing that really make a difference. Let’s lean into it,” he added.

De Blasio also said newly eligible children ages 5 to 11 will need to get at least a first vaccine shot to participate in indoor dining and other indoor activities in the city.