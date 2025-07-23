MC systems secure Fortinet’s prestigious security fabric award

The prestigious Fortinet’s Security Fabric Award has been presented to MC Systems in recognition of the company’s strong commitment to delivering innovative and value-added security solutions to the region. The award was presented during Fortinet’s Annual Partner Forum held at the AC Hotel in New Kingston on July 16.

Fortinet is an American cybersecurity company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, who develop and market security solutions like firewalls, endpoint security and intrusion detection systems

“Receiving the Fortinet Security Fabric Award is a powerful affirmation of our strategic vision and technical prowess,” said Roldane Henry, infrastructure services lead at MC Systems. “This award validates our unwavering commitment to architecting and deploying integrated security solutions that transcend basic protection, providing our clients with robust, adaptive, and resilient environments that are critical to enable them to navigate today’s complex threat landscape confidently,” he added.

The Security Fabric Award highlights MC Systems’ extensive and sustained engagement with Fortinet’s comprehensive Security Fabric portfolio. The team earned the award as a result of its consistent exceptional proficiency in deploying a diverse array of advanced security solutions, including FortiMail, FortiSwitch, FortiAP, FortiAnalyzer, and FortiEDR, which extend beyond conventional firewall technologies.

In addition, MC Systems has successfully implemented intricate, multi-solution environments across multiple industries, including finance and healthcare, showcasing its deep technical expertise and the ability to engineer scalable architectures that significantly enhance clients’ security postures.

MC Systems was also recognised by Fortinet as the partner with the most diverse portfolio of Fortinet sales, delivering the highest volume of varied solutions from Fortinet in Jamaica. Fortinet commended the MC Systems team for their diverse skill set, hardware sales and their ability to manage complex implementations.

About MC Systems: MC Systems is a leading technology solutions provider specialising in delivering comprehensive and innovative IT services. With a focus on cybersecurity, infrastructure management, and digital transformation, MC Systems empowers businesses across various sectors to optimise their operations, protect their assets, and achieve strategic growth through advanced technological solutions.