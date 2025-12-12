Rondy “Luta” McIntosh, Consul General to the United States for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, delivered his first public speech on behalf of newly elected Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday at the Vincentian-American Independent National Charities (VINCI) pre-Christmas annual gala on Sunday, December 7th.

Speaking at El Caribe Country Club in Brooklyn, McIntosh addressed an audience of Vincentian diaspora members against the backdrop of recent political changes, following the Unity Labor Party’s unexpected defeat in the November 27th national election.

Despite uncertainty surrounding his continued role, McIntosh struck a tone of unity and optimism. He emphasized the critical role of diaspora communities in national development, highlighting their contributions to supporting families and providing emergency relief.

“Diaspora organizations like VINCI remain among the most dependable partners in our national development,” McIntosh stated. “You are an extended arm of service, mobilizing resources, preserving culture, and maintaining a steadfast commitment to improving the lives of Vincentians at home.”

The Consul General’s appointment, originally made by former Prime Minister Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves 3½ years ago, now hangs in the balance. However, community support appears strong, with many praising McIntosh’s ability to unite Vincentians across political lines.

McIntosh’s speech underscored the importance of community connection, describing giving back as “not simply an act of charity; it is an expression of identity.” He celebrated the Vincentian spirit that transcends geographical boundaries.

While the new government’s plans for diplomatic personnel remain unclear, McIntosh’s address demonstrated a commitment to continuity and community service during a period of political transition.

This article first appeared in Caribbeanlife.com