Medical action plan launched to assist students hurt in fire: Guyana

Fire razes school dormitory in Guyana, killing at least 20 children

The Guyanese government announced the commencement of a “full-scale medical emergency action plan” to evacuate and assist the youngsters injured in a fire that destroyed the Mahdia Secondary School dormitories earlier today.

So far, 20 schoolchildren have been reported dead, with at least seven children being airlifted to Georgetown, the capital city, for specialist care.

The government has dispatched five planes to Mahdia, located in the Potaro-Siparuni region near Guyana’s center, to assist regional health officials with additional medical supplies and evacuations.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Education Minister Priya Manickchand, and Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn visited the students, who were transferred to the Mahdia District Hospital for treatment, and spoke with their families, according to a statement from the PM’s Office.

“We ask that our thoughts and prayers continue to be with these children, their families, and their communities,” the statement said.